BRIEF-Splunk posts Q1 non-gaap loss per share of $0.02
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 26, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Splunk posts Q1 non-gaap loss per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Splunk Inc

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 2 pct and 3 pct

* Says 2017 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 5 pct

* FY 2017 revenue view $882.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Splunk Inc Announces fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.77

* Q1 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $198 million to $200 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $892 million to $896 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

