BRIEF-Gamestop reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.66 per share
May 26, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gamestop reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.66 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp

* For q2 of fiscal 2016, Gamestop expects comparable store sales to range from -7.0% to -4.0%

* Qtrly total global sales decreased 4.3% to $1.97 billion, while consolidated comparable store sales declined 6.2%

* Sees FY comparable store sales range of -3.0% to 0.0%

* Q1 consolidated comparable store sales declined 6.2% (-6.6% in u.s. And -4.9% internationally)

* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, Gamestop expects diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $0.23 to $0.3

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.04, revenue view $9.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gamestop reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $3.90 to $4.05

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

