BRIEF-China New Borun reports 14.8 pct decline in Q1 revenue
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China New Borun reports 14.8 pct decline in Q1 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - China New Borun Corp

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share $0.15

* Qtrly total revenue decreased 14.8% to $75.3 million

* Sees revenue for Q2 of 2016 will be in range of RMB460 million ($71.2 million) to RMB500 million ( $77.4 million)

* For Q2 of 2016, we continue to see lower corn prices in spot market

* China New Borun announces first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 14.8 percent to RMB 486.6 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue down about 30.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

