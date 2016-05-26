FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aviragen delays further enrollment phase 2A trial for drug to treat RSV infections
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aviragen delays further enrollment phase 2A trial for drug to treat RSV infections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Voluntarily decided to delay further enrollment in phase 2a trial of bta585 for treatment of RSV infections being conducted in U.K

* Decision emanated from a lab report from 1 subject showing an increase of a cardiac enzyme level coupled with transient ECG changes

* Received verbal communication from FDA that IND for BTA585 has been placed on clinical hold

* There are currently no trials of BTA585 being conducted under IND.

* More specific written information from FDA concerning clinical hold is expected within 30 days

* Reached out to medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency to discuss this event

* Aviragen Therapeutics provides update on phase 2a trial of bta585 for the treatment of RSV infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.