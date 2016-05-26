BRIEF-Western digital sees Q4 revenue between $3.35-$3.45 bln

May 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp

* Expects its q4 revenue in range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion

* Expects its q4 eps on a non-gaap basis to be between $0.65 to $0.70

* New q4 guidance includes total interest costs of approximately $220 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $3.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western digital updates june quarter guidance to reflect contribution of recently acquired sandisk

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)