BRIEF-Silvercorp reports qtrly silver sales of 1 mln oz

May 26 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc

* Qtrly silver sales of 1.0 million ounces, an increase of 6% compared to same prior year quarter

* Silvercorp Metals qtrly lead sales of 9.3 million pounds and zinc sales of 3.6 million pounds, up 2% and 41%, respectively, compared to same prior year quarter

* Qtrly sales of $19.4 million , a decrease of 4% compared to same prior year quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Silvercorp reports silver production of 5.0 million ounces, cash flows from operations of $31.9 million, or $0.19 per share, for fiscal year ended march 31, 2016