FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silvercorp reports qtrly silver sales of 1 mln oz
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Silvercorp reports qtrly silver sales of 1 mln oz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc

* Qtrly silver sales of 1.0 million ounces, an increase of 6% compared to same prior year quarter

* Silvercorp Metals qtrly lead sales of 9.3 million pounds and zinc sales of 3.6 million pounds, up 2% and 41%, respectively, compared to same prior year quarter

* Qtrly sales of $19.4 million , a decrease of 4% compared to same prior year quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Silvercorp reports silver production of 5.0 million ounces, cash flows from operations of $31.9 million, or $0.19 per share, for fiscal year ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.