BRIEF-CERF Inc reports qtrly loss of $0.11 per share

May 26 (Reuters) - Cerf Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Qtrly revenue $8.5 million versus $17.6 million

* Says “instability of commodity prices continues in 2016 and currently shows no sign of reversing”

* Says “environment has caused CERF’s customers to reduce their 2016 capital expenditure programs and delay investment decisions”

* Says “expects activity levels for energy services to remain low until such time that commodity prices stabilize”

* CERF Incorporated announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)