BRIEF-Sinovac says Shandong incident had material effect on revenues in Q1
May 26, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sinovac says Shandong incident had material effect on revenues in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd

* Shandong incident had a material effect on our revenues in Q1 and we expect that trend will continue into Q2

* Company expects that its current cash position will be able to support its operations for next 12 months

* Sinovac reports unaudited first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 sales rose 19 percent to $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

