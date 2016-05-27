FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.03
May 27, 2016 / 9:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Ikkuma Resources Corp:

* Ikkuma Resources Corp announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly oil and natural gas sales were 27% lower at $7.9 million from $10.8 million reported in q1 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* "Corporation is expecting to resume field operations in early August 2016"

* Total costs for operations are expected to be approximately $4 - 6 million resulting in an aggregate 2016 capital budget of $10 - $15 million

* Qtrly average production of 7,497 boe/d in Q1 (98% gas) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

