BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.03

May 27 (Reuters) - Ikkuma Resources Corp:
* Ikkuma Resources Corp announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Qtrly oil and natural gas sales were 27% lower at $7.9 million from $10.8 million reported in q1 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* "Corporation is expecting to resume field operations in early August 2016"
* Total costs for operations are expected to be approximately $4 - 6 million resulting in an aggregate 2016 capital budget of $10 - $15 million
* Qtrly average production of 7,497 boe/d in Q1 (98% gas)