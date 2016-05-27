FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-JA Solar posts Q1 adj. earnings RMB 2.33/ADS
May 27, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JA Solar posts Q1 adj. earnings RMB 2.33/ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* JA solar announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue RMB 3.5 billion

* Qtrly shipments of modules and module tolling were 919.4 mw, an increase of + 57.4 pct y/y

* Qtrly total shipments were 1,128.3 megawatts

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per diluted ads were RMB 2.33 ($0.36 )

* Qtrly earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 2.74 ( $0.43 )

* For Q2 of 2016, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,400 to 1,500 mw

* For full year, company reiterates its prior shipment guidance of 5.2 to 5.5 gw

* "regulatory change will slow china market in second half" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

