BRIEF-Wins Finance Q3 revenue $2.5 million

May 27 (Reuters) - Wins Finance Holdings Inc :

* Net income decreased by $8.3 million , or 97.3%, to $0.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* "financial results of this quarter was impacted by our current exposure to financial guarantee business in china"

* Financial results will continue to be impacted by exposure to financial guarantee business in china in coming quarters

* Wins Finance Holdings Inc reports unaudited fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $2.5 million versus $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)