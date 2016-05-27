BRIEF-Hercules Offshore enters restructuring support agreement with lenders

May 27 (Reuters) - Hercules Offshore Inc :

* Hercules Offshore Inc announces transfer of Hercules Highlander and execution of restructuring support agreement

* Co, certain of its U.S. units will solicit acceptances and rejections of its pre-packaged chapter 11 plan from first lien lenders

* Entered into restructuring support agreement with lenders holding about 99 percent of indebtedness under its first lien credit agreement

* Company's international subsidiaries will not be included as part of chapter 11 cases but will be part of sale process

* Hercules's chapter 11 plan provides that unsecured creditors will be paid in full

* Entered into a definitive agreement to transfer right to acquire Newbuild harsh environment jack-up rig to a unit of Maersk Drilling

* Maersk Highlander Uk Ltd succeeds to right to take delivery of rig, will settle final payment of approximately $196 million with Jurong

* Has engaged Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as its legal counsel, PJT Partners as its financial advisor

* Has engaged FTI consulting as its restructuring advisor

* Co, co's U.S. units to place all of co's unsold assets into wind-down vehicle for continued, safe operation until they can be sold

* If co's shareholders accept plan, shareholders to get cash recoveries over time including payment of $12.5 million upon completion of chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: