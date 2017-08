May 27 (Reuters) - Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Says book to bill ratio has risen to 1.71 from 1.28 in 2015

* Reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $1.484 million