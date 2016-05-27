FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
BRIEF-Arsenal Energy announces sale of its U.S. properties
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 1:30 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Arsenal Energy announces sale of its U.S. properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Arsenal Energy Inc :

* Sale of all its oil and natural gas properties located in united states for a sales price of US $34 million

* Deal for $34 million

* Proceeds from sale have been used to reduce company's outstanding bank credit facility

* Announces that it has entered into a letter of intent to sell 250 boe/d of Canadian production for total proceeds of $8.7 million

* Upon successful completion of sale transaction, Arsenal will have repaid approximately $70 million of bank indebtedness

* Arsenal will retain its core Princess, Alberta property as well its Provost and EVI properties

* Pro forma, upon successful completion of property sales, production is estimated to be approximately 1,250 boe/d

* After applying net proceeds of sale, Arsenal estimates its current bank debt at approximately $11.7 million

* Arsenal Energy Inc announces sale of its us properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.