BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co announces settlement agreement with Raging Capital Management

* A. M. Castle & Co announces settlement agreement with Raging Capital Management

* Reached an agreement with Raging Capital Management, LLC on composition of company's board of directors

* Board has agreed to nominate Richard Burger and Michael Sheehan for election as Class III directors

* Reached an agreement with Raging Capital Management, LLC on matters relating to 2016 annual meeting of shareholders

* Has also agreed to nominate director Gary Masse for re-election as a Class III director

* Board has agreed to appoint Gary Masse as chairman, effective immediately

* In connection with this agreement, Raging Capital has agreed to certain standstill, voting and support commitments

