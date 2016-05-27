FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co announces settlement agreement with Raging Capital Management
May 27, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co announces settlement agreement with Raging Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - A. M. Castle & Co

* A. M. Castle & Co announces settlement agreement with Raging Capital Management

* Reached an agreement with Raging Capital Management, LLC on composition of company's board of directors

* Board has agreed to nominate Richard Burger and Michael Sheehan for election as Class III directors

* Reached an agreement with Raging Capital Management, LLC on matters relating to 2016 annual meeting of shareholders

* Has also agreed to nominate director Gary Masse for re-election as a Class III director

* Board has agreed to appoint Gary Masse as chairman, effective immediately

* In connection with this agreement, Raging Capital has agreed to certain standstill, voting and support commitments

* Chairman Brian Anderson and director Reuben Donnelley will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

