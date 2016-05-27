BRIEF-Enercare announces termination of its nomination agreement with Direct Energy

May 27 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc

* Enercare announces termination of its nomination agreement with Direct Energy

* Received notice from Direct Energy Marketing Ltd that Direct Energy has sold remainder of Enercare's common shares

* As result of sale, nomination agreement between Enercare and Direct Energy entered into in connection with OHS acquisition has terminated

* Enercare inc says Scott Boose, who was nominated to Enercare board by Direct Energy, resigned from Board of Directors effective May 26, 2016