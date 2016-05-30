BRIEF-Transcontinental to divest assets in Saskatchewan

May 30 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Saskatchewan
* Sale of local newspapers is effective immediately
* Closure of Saskatoon printing plant will result in loss of approximately 30 full time positions when transition period is complete
* Transaction includes sale of its 13 local newspapers and associated web properties
* Printing plant will remain in operation for a transition period, after which it will close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: