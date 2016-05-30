FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit

* Summit industrial income reit announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering

* Plans to finance purchase with assumption of a $23.5 million mortgage with balance in cash

* Reit intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to fund purchase of Edmonton Property

* Acquiring 100% of a 309,077 square foot light industrial property for a purchase price of approximately $33.0 million

* Entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 5 million units of reit at a price of $6.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.