BRIEF-LGX Oil + Gas Inc Q1 shr loss $0.03

May 30 (Reuters) - LGX Oil + Gas Inc :
* LGX Oil + Gas Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Should bank not extend loan, co would need to seek alternative forms of debt or equity financing
* Low oil prices, declining production, emergency order at manyberries property may reduce ability to generate positive cash flows
* There is uncertainty surrounding company’s ability to continue as a going concern
