BRIEF-LGX Oil + Gas Inc Q1 shr loss $0.03
May 30, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LGX Oil + Gas Inc Q1 shr loss $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - LGX Oil + Gas Inc :

* LGX Oil + Gas Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Should bank not extend loan, co would need to seek alternative forms of debt or equity financing

* Low oil prices, declining production, emergency order at manyberries property may reduce ability to generate positive cash flows

* There is uncertainty surrounding company’s ability to continue as a going concern

