BRIEF-Rockwell's Q4 revenue $10.4 million vs $17.1 million
May 31, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockwell's Q4 revenue $10.4 million vs $17.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc :

* Qtrly total revenue $10.4 million versus $17.1 million

* Says decision has been taken to outsource mining on a fixed pay-per-volume delivered basis

* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of parent $17.4 million

* Says will be on track to deliver increased processing capacity of up to 180,000m 3 of gravel per month shortly

* Rockwell’s fourth quarter performance shows positive progress on the back of recent strategic and operational review and subsequent restructuring

