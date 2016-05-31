BRIEF-Rockwell's Q4 revenue $10.4 million vs $17.1 million

May 30 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Qtrly total revenue $10.4 million versus $17.1 million
* Says decision has been taken to outsource mining on a fixed pay-per-volume delivered basis
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of parent $17.4 million
* Says will be on track to deliver increased processing capacity of up to 180,000m 3 of gravel per month shortly
* Rockwell’s fourth quarter performance shows positive progress on the back of recent strategic and operational review and subsequent restructuring
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)