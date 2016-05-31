FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interoil says ISS recommended shareholders reject Mulacek's dissident resolutions
May 31, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interoil says ISS recommended shareholders reject Mulacek's dissident resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Interoil Corp

* In supporting Interoil’s current board, ISS recommended shareholders reject Mulacek’s dissident resolutions

* Nominees have taken decisive actions that have enabled Interoil to enter into a premium transaction with Oil Search

* Mulacek’s resolutions are not in best interests of shareholders and no change to Interoil’s board or governing charters is warranted (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

* ISS recommends voting against all six of dissident resolutions

* In its May 27, 2016 report, dissident has not provided an alternative proposal which is seen to be superior to acquisition of corp by Oil Search

* Strongly urge Interoil shareholders to follow ISS recommendations

* ISS recommends shareholders vote the white proxy for all of Interoil’s director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

