BRIEF-Interoil says ISS recommended shareholders reject Mulacek's dissident resolutions

* In supporting Interoil’s current board, ISS recommended shareholders reject Mulacek’s dissident resolutions

* Nominees have taken decisive actions that have enabled Interoil to enter into a premium transaction with Oil Search

* Mulacek's resolutions are not in best interests of shareholders and no change to Interoil's board or governing charters is warranted

* ISS recommends voting against all six of dissident resolutions

* In its May 27, 2016 report, dissident has not provided an alternative proposal which is seen to be superior to acquisition of corp by Oil Search

* Strongly urge Interoil shareholders to follow ISS recommendations

* ISS recommends shareholders vote the white proxy for all of Interoil’s director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )