BRIEF-Vertellus Specialties Inc enters asset purchase agreement with lenders

May 31 (Reuters) - Vertellus Specialties Inc

* Enters asset purchase agreement with lenders to create sustainable financial structure able to support future growth

* Vertellus specialties holding, U.S.-based units filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in district of delaware

* Secured a commitment from its existing lenders for $110 million of new debtor-in-possession financing

* Agreement through which term loan lenders would purchase substantially all of co's U.S. and international assets for $453.8 million