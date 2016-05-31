FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uniqure Q1 loss per share EUR0.83
#Funds News
May 31, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Uniqure Q1 loss per share EUR0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV :

* Uniqure announces results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view EUR -0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share EUR 0.83

* On May 6, executed a second amended and restated loan agreement with Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc

* Maturity date of loan facility was also extended from June 30, 2017 to March 1, 2020

* Loan agreement includes a total commitment from Hercules of up to $40 million, of which $20 million is currently outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

