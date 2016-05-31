FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.23
May 31, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects fifth bullet to show revenue was $6.59 billion in the latest Q2, not $11.8 billion)

May 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia :

* Scotiabank reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.23

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.46

* Q2 total revenue $6.59 billion versus $5.94 billion last year

* Qtrly net interest income $3,518 million versus $3,198 million last year

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $752 million, up from $448 million in same quarter last year

* Says as at April 30, 2016, CET1, tier 1, total capital and leverage ratios are well above basel III all-in minimum requirements

* Qtrly roe of 12.1%, compared to 15.1%

* Bank Of Nova Scotia says at quarter end bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio “remains strong” at 10.1%

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

