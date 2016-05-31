FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Contravir to expand hepatitis B portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Contravir to expand hepatitis B portfolio through strategic merger agreement with ciclofilin pharmaceuticals

* Milestone payments will consist of up to an aggregate $17 million cash and up to 10% of Contravir’s issued and outstanding common stock

* Merger has been approved by board of directors of both companies

* Following completion of transaction, ciclofilin will become a wholly owned subsidiary of contravir.

* To quire outstanding equity interests in ciclofilin to receive future milestone payments to be allocated among holders of ciclofilin stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

