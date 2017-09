May 31 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd :

* Appointment of Thomas Khong Fock Phung as its new chief financial officer

* Phung takes over from Kok Ho Leong

* Appointment with effect from June 1, 2016

* China yuchai international announces management change