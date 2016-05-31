FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-E-Commerce China Dangdang agrees to be taken private for US$556 mln
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-E-Commerce China Dangdang agrees to be taken private for US$556 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - E Commerce China Dangdang Inc

* Commerce China Dangdang Inc. enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will be beneficially owned by Ms. Peggy Yu Yu , chairwoman of board of directors of co

* Buyer group intends to fund merger through combination of rollover financing from rollover shareholders of 136.5 million shares

* Transaction valuing company at approximately US$556 million on a fully diluted basis

* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will acquire company fo US$6.70 per American Depositary Share

* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will also be owned by Guoqing Li , director, CEO, other members of management of company

* Buyer group also intends to fund merger through proceeds from a committed loan facility in an amount of up to US$164 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
