May 31 (Reuters) - Magal Security Systems Ltd

* Q1 revenue rose 7.2 percent to $12.6 million

* Net loss in Q1 of 2016 was $0.03 per share

* Magal security systems reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)