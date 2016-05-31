BRIEF-Manitok Energy expects to begin 2016 drilling program in second half of year

May 31 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc. announces financial results for the first quarter of 2016 and an operational update

* Anticipates it will begin its 2016 drilling program in second half of year

* Manitok energy inc qtrly production averaged 4,407 boe/d as compared to 4,504 boe/d

* Manitok energy inc qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* As at may 31, 2016, Manitok anticipates its net bank debt will be approximately $43.5 million