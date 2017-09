May 31 (Reuters) - TomaGold Corp :

* Signed an agreement to acquire Obalski property from David Malouf and 2736-1179 Quebec Inc

* TomaGold acquires the Obalski property and consolidates its position in the Chibougamau Mining Camp