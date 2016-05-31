FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier saus enters US$45 mln financing arrangements with Orion
May 31, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Premier saus enters US$45 mln financing arrangements with Orion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines

* Premier enters into us$45 million financing arrangements with orion with opportunity for up to us$400 million in acquisition or development financing

* Credit facility will bear interest at 6.0% per annum,which shall only be payable on amount drawn, and will mature on june 30, 2018

* Entered subscription agreement with orion; orion agreed to subscribe for us$15 million shares at subscription price of cdn$3.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

