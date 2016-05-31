FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo provides update on HER3-lung study of patritumab in non-small cell lung cancer
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo provides update on HER3-lung study of patritumab in non-small cell lung cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

* Provides update on HER3-lung study of patritumab in non-small cell lung cancer (NCLC)

* Two-Part phase 3 HER3-lung study of patritumab will not proceed into second part

* Independent data monitoring committee concluded that first part of study (Part A) did not meet pre-defined efficacy criteria

* Phase 2 study evaluating patritumab in previously-untreated recurrent, metastatic head, neck cancer is ongoing, enrolling patients

* Decision followed recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
