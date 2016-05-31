FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources and Arcelormittal USA enter into long-term iron ore supply agreement
May 31, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources and Arcelormittal USA enter into long-term iron ore supply agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Co and Arcelormittal USA LLLC enter into new long-term iron ore supply agreement through 2026

* New agreement will replace two existing agreements expiring in Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017

* New contract also establishes minimum tonnage of pellets of 7 million long tons, higher than current minimum level

* New commercial agreement includes Arcelormittal’s total purchases of iron ore pellets from cliffs up to 10 million long tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

