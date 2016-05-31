FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma renews sales, marketing, distribution and supply agreement with GP Pharm
May 31, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma renews sales, marketing, distribution and supply agreement with GP Pharm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Renews sales, marketing, distribution and supply agreement with GP Pharm

* Granted GP Pharm expanded rights to sell ampligen into other Latin American countries based upon certain performance milestones

* Has also granted GP Pharm an option to market alferon n injection trademarked in Argentina as naturaferon

* GP Pharm will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval in Argentina for ampligen, an experimental therapeutic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

