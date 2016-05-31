BRIEF-Sino-Global says enters strategic partnership with Shandong Hi-speed TEU Logistics

May 31 (Reuters) - Press Release

* Sino-Global enters into strategic partnership with shandong hi-speed teu logistics to provide end-to-end supply chain platform between china and north america

* Global-Cos intend to create standardized network to unite carriers of teus in china via sea, rail and coordinate with parties in north america, australia

* Global shipping america ltd says companies will serve both upstream and downstream customers through platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)