BRIEF-Sino-Global says enters strategic partnership with Shandong Hi-speed TEU Logistics
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sino-Global says enters strategic partnership with Shandong Hi-speed TEU Logistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Press Release

* Sino-Global enters into strategic partnership with shandong hi-speed teu logistics to provide end-to-end supply chain platform between china and north america

* Global-Cos intend to create standardized network to unite carriers of teus in china via sea, rail and coordinate with parties in north america, australia

* Global shipping america ltd says companies will serve both upstream and downstream customers through platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

