May 31 (Reuters) - Cabo Drilling Corp

* Q3 revenue c$3.75 million versus c$2.97 million

* Revenues should “remain steady” in $3.5 - $4.0 million per quarter range looking forward

* Cabo drilling corp qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Engaged financial advisors to assist in refinancing or replacing $3.137 million debentures and $1.122 million equipment loan

* Cabo drilling announces third quarter results