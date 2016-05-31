FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inspira Financial says to buy RBP Healthcare Tech
May 31, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inspira Financial says to buy RBP Healthcare Tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Inspira Financial Inc

* Inspira financial inc. Provides financial highlights for fiscal q4; announces additional revenue enhancing services through execution of loi to acquire RBP Healthcare technologies

* Remaining 25% of purchase price will be payable in cash for a total of $2.1 million

* Inspira will acquire business for total consideration valued at $8.5 million with 6,.4 million shares, representing 75% of purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

