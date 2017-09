May 31 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Regeneron presents positive interim data from phase 2 proof-of-concept study of Evinacumab in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

* Evinacumab was generally well tolerated and there were no adverse events leading to discontinuation