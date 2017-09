June 1 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Myriad acquires Sividon Diagnostics

* Has acquired Sividon Diagnostics for eur 35 million upfront with potential for eur 15 million in additional performance-based milestones

* Myriad expects deal to be neutral to both revenue and earnings in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: