FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena retail group, inc. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Lowers FY adjusted earnings per share view to $0.67 to $0.70

* Q3 same store sales fell 4 percent

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $375 million to $400 million

* Company reduces fiscal 2016 full year eps guidance to a range of $0.67 to $0.70, citing traffic headwinds

* “we’ve had to contend with an unseasonably cold spring and resulting elevated traffic headwinds”

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $7.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On an adjusted basis, inclusive of ann, total inventory at cost at quarter-end was down 9% versus year-ago period

* Sees 2016 gross margin 57.5% - 58.0%

* Sees FY 2016 total comp sales down 2 - 3%

* Earlier this month, we retained accenture to proactively engage with us in an enterprise-wide transformation project

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 sales $1.669 billion

* Sees FY revenue about $7.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.