BRIEF-MGM Resorts, MGM Growth Properties to buy Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 31, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGM Resorts, MGM Growth Properties to buy Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC announce transactions to acquire Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

* MGM Resorts will pay approximately $600 million for Boyd Gaming’s 50 percent interest

* Borgata to be added to existing master lease between MGM Resorts and MGP, initial rent payment to MGP to increase by $100 million

* Following completion of acquisition of Boyd Gaming’s interest, MGP will acquire Borgata’s real property from MGM Resorts

* Says expect transaction to result in high single digit percentage accretion to AFFO per share

* Deal for $900 million

* Expects to fund acquisition of Borgata Real and assumption of related debt with a combination of existing cash on hand

* MGM Resorts international says to acquire Boyd Gaming Corporation’s 50 percent interest in Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

* MGP to lease back real property to a unit of Mgm Resorts, after which a subsidiary of MGM Resorts will operate Borgata Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
