BRIEF-Adeptus Health sees FY adj EPS in the range of $2.55 to $2.65
May 31, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adeptus Health sees FY adj EPS in the range of $2.55 to $2.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Adeptus Health Inc :

* Adeptus Health increases full year 2016 guidance and previews 2016 second quarter results

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 to $0.52

* Expects full year 2016 systemwide net patient services revenue in a range of $640 million to $670 million

* FY guidance was increased as adeptus health’s houston hospital is expected to open before December 2016 rather than in early 2017

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65

* Expects Q2 2016 systemwide net patient services revenue of $140 million to $145 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
