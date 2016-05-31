FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Under Armour expects 2016 revenue of about $4.93 bln
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 31, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Under Armour expects 2016 revenue of about $4.93 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc :

* Under Armour updates 2016 outlook

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 24 percent

* During Q1 of 2016, company became aware of potential restructuring of sports authority

* Now expects 2016 net revenues of approximately $4.925 billion

* Sees company’s tax rate for Q2 is expected to be approximately 70%

* FY 2016 revenue view $5.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expects to recognize an impairment charge of approximately $23 million related to sports authority during q2

* With regard to Q2 of 2016, company continues to expect revenue growth to be in high 20s percent range

* Sees operating income is now expected to range from $17 million to $19 million in Q2

* Due to sports authority bankruptcy, was able to recognize $43 million of planned $163 million in revenues with sports authority for 2016

* Sees 2016 operating income of approximately $440 million to $445 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.925 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

