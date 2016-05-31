FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NCI Building Systems posts Q2 EPS of $0.03
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NCI Building Systems posts Q2 EPS of $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Nci Building Systems Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects second half performance in fiscal 2016 to be stronger than first half

* Total consolidated backlog at quarter end increased to $533.4 million, up 5.7 pct year-over-year

* For full year, NCI continues to expect 2016 to be better year than 2015 in terms of gross margin, adjusted EBITDA

* NCI building systems reports strong second fiscal quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $372.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.