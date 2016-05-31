BRIEF-Quanex Building Products posts quarterly EPS of $0.11

June 1 (Reuters) - Quanex Building Products Corp

* Q2 sales $229.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.9 million

* Says for 2016 increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to $117 mln-$121 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $117 - $121 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* FY 2016 revenue view $973.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updated 2016 net sales guidance to $965 - $975 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $228.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $0.78 - $0.87

* Quanex building products announces second quarter 2016 results and increases full year 2016 guidance