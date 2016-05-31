FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Staples names Shira Goodman interim CEO
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Staples names Shira Goodman interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* Staples announces management transition

* Says Shira Goodman, Staples’ president, North America operations, will become interim chief executive officer

* Process to identify a permanent CEO will be led by a special committee of board which will consider both internal and external candidates

* Board of directors of Staples and Ron Sargent have mutually agreed that he will step down from position of chief executive officer

* Sargent will continue to serve as a director and non-executive chairman through company’s 2016 fiscal year ending on January 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
