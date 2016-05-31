FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reitmans Canada posts quarterly loss per share of C$0.09
May 31, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reitmans Canada posts quarterly loss per share of C$0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Reitmans Canada Ltd

* Reitmans (Canada) limited announces its results for the three months ended April 30, 2016

* Sales for three months ended April 30, 2016 were C$203.5 million as compared with C$201.7 million for three months ended May 2, 2015

* Qtrly same store sales increased 8.8 pct

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.09

* “company looks forward to re-opening its stores in fort McMurray”

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.10, revenue view C$203.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

