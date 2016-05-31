FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan prices senior notes
May 31, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mylan prices senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* Mylan announces pricing of senior notes

* Pricing of a private placement of $6 .5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* Says completion of offering of notes, Mylan intends to reduce commitments under its bridge credit agreement

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to finance its previously announced public offer

* Pricing of senior notes, comprised of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.50% senior notes due 2019 at an issue price of 99.888% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
