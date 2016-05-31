FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $136.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1 million

* Qtrly domestic systemwide same store sales rose 0.7%, including 0.7% decrease at company stores

* Krispy kreme doughnuts inc says due to proposed merger, company will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2017

* Krispy kreme doughnuts, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
