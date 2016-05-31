FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation raises unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.13 bln
May 31, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation raises unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.13 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp

* Extended maturity date from May 5, 2019 to May 5, 2020 and increased total revolving commitments to $3.13 billion from $2.78 billion

* Lenders hold revolving commitments totaling $2.78 billion that mature on May 5, 2020; remaining revolving commitments maturing before May 5,2020

* Air Lease Corporation increases unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.13 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

